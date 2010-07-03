CHENNAI: Epilepsy, which affects one in every 200 people, now has a succour at the Global Hospitals and Healthcity's newly launched Comprehensive Epilepsy Care Centre in Perumbakkam.

Dinesh Nayak, Neurosurgeon and Epileptologist of the centre, speaking at a press meet on Thursday, said, "There are a lot of misconceptions about the ailment. Eighty per cent of the affected are treated by the use of medication. Even the remaining 20 per cent, who are drug resistant, now has a hope of life changing treatment at our centre."

For those who do not respond to drug treatment a surgical option is available. This centre is one of its kinds because of the comprehensive treatment it is equipped to offer.

Under the Kalaignar Kapitu Thittam three surgeries on epileptics were performed last week, including one on a twoyearold child. Dr Dinesh Nayak said, "The baby is responding well to the treatment, now it is a week after the surgery and her seizures have stopped."