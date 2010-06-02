Engineer held for snatching chain

CHENNAI: A civil engineer was arrested for allegedly snatching a twosovereign gold chain from an elderly woman at her house at Selaiyur on Monday.

According to the police, Karthik (23), an engineer, was hiding in the bathroom of Kunjammal (64). When the woman went to h er bathroom, she shouted for help on seeing Karthik. Karthik snatched her twosovereign gold chain and fled after giving a punch on the woman's face. Karthik knew the woman as he had done construction work in her house earlier.

Later, the woman called her son, who rang up the engineer and asked him to meet. Karthik allegedly told Kunjammal's son that he had never visited his house, but the son insisted on meeting him.

Karthik then changed his shirt and went to Kunjammal's house. When the engineer arrived, Kunjammal and her son handed him over to the Selaiyur police. Upon inquiry, Karthik confessed to have snatched the chain from the woman.

gang hacks auto driver to death: A 30yearold auto driver was hacked to death by a sevenmember gang in front of his house at Kaatupakkam on Monday night. The police suspected that his friends could have bumped him off to avenge a fight that broke out in a bar at Poonamallee last week.

According to the police, Murugan, an auto driver and a painter, was found dead in a bed in front of his house at BRR Colony, Poonamallee. Poonamallee police, who recovered his body, suspected his three close friends, Sundar, Kumar and Varadhan of Nesapakkam, with whom Murugan had a tussle.

A week ago, the four men were drinking in a bar when a tiff erupted between them after Murugan accidentally hit one of his friends while trying to beat up a bar employee. The employee had dropped a liquor bottle, which had angered Murugan.

The police have launched a search for the friends and the rest of the gang.

Woman robbed in bus: A woman was looted of Rs 19,600 while travelling in an Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Tuesday.

According to police, Rajeshwari (35), along with her two children, was travelling by route number 88C to her home at Porur.

She had opened her handbag to get money for a ticket and had left the bag open. Later, she found that a wallet in the bag containing Rs 19,600 was missing and she asked the crew to stop the bus. Rajeshwari, who saw a woman with dark complexion suddenly alighting, called for help, but none came forward.

Rajeshwari later filed a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police, who are investigating and are on the lookout for the suspect.