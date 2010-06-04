CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pursuant to the show cause notices (SCNs) dated May 21, 2010 of the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University (Coimbatore) cancelling the first semester examination written by 123 students of Archana Institute of Technology in Krishnagiri and debarring them from writing any examination for two years for alleged mass copying.

The students and the college management had filed writ petitions challenging an order of the university cancelling the first semester exam for civil engineering held in February this year and proposing to hold the same afresh before the second semester exam. Almost all the students passed the exam. And the management, which was not a member of the Association of Managements of Private Engineering Colleges, issued advertisements congratulating the students and the teaching staff.

Following a complaint from the association member colleges that the students of Archana college indulged in mass copying, the Anna University (Coimbatore) Vice-Chancellor, by an order dated March 16, 2010, cancelled the first semester exam and initiated steps to hold the same afresh. The students and the management moved the Madras High Court, which on April 16, after holding that there was bias, set aside the order and remitted the matter back to the university for reconsideration. The university issued the SCNs on May 21, cancelling the first semester and debarring the students from writing any exam for two years. “In view of the pre-determination of the issue by the university and taking note of the proposed punishment, which is higher than the previous one, I am of the view that the petitioners have made out a case to grant interim stay …..,’’ the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing on June 7.