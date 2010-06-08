CHENNAI: A WRIT plea has been made in the Madras High Court for a direction to the governments at Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to grant Rs 60 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively for the release of the Tamil version of the English feature film titled `Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’, the Father of Indian Constitution, in addition to tax concession.

According to V Sundar, managing director of Viswaas Films Private Limited of Abhiramapuram, he acquired the distribution and screening rights of the film in TN, Puducherry and Kerala through Articles of Agreement on February 5, 2007. The film, sponsored by the National Film Development Corporation under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Social Justice, was directed by Jabbar Patel and released in 2000.

The total consideration for the purchase of the film was fixed at Rs 7.50 lakh and he had so far paid Rs 4 lakh. The balance amount was to be paid at the time of delivery of the prints. The petitioner claimed that he had spent nearly Rs 30 lakh towards direct and indirect incidental expenses.

He had to spend another Rs 90 lakh for the smooth and successful release of the film in TN and Puducherry.

If the governments sanctioned the amount, to be utilised towards cost of prints, cubes, paper, poster and media publicity, it would be very beneficial not only to the petitioner but also to the entire population to watch the movie.