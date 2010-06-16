CHENNAI: Byelection for the Chennai Corporation's Ward93 (Azad NagarNorth), that fell vacant after the murder of its sitting councillor Pon Manicka Seran (DMK) in May last, is likely to held in Julyend.

According to sources, the civic body has sent the mandatory ward vacancy notification needed to initiate the election process to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission a few days back.

With the notification sent to the SEC which marked the beginning of the process, the organising agency would now formulate the next possible date for conducting the byelection, which is most likely to be the fourth week of July.

The byelection was necessitated after the murder of the ward councillor Seran who was hacked to death by a group of goons at his office at Balaji Nagar in Royepettah on May 27.

Though the civic body has six months time to fill the vacancy (till November), officials in the Corporation preferred to complete it sooner as the term of the present council ends in October 2011.

This is the third byelection being conducted in the Chennai Corporation. In September 2008, bypolls were held for two wards, 18 (Royapuram) and 44 (Perumal Koil Thottam), after both the wards fell vacant due to sudden demise of its sitting councillors.

The ruling DMK won both the byelections.