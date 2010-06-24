CHENNAI: The second edition of the Joy of Giving Week will be held across the country between September 26 and October 2.

Addressing media on Wednesday, the organisers said that they expected over 2 crore people to take part in the event this year.

An entire week celebrating philanthropy, the Joy of Giving Week, in which over 25 lakh people from around the country participated last year, raising Rs 100 crore, is coordinated by Give India.

Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Shakeel Akhtar said that at least 10 police stations would be marked for an open house and that the force would also focus their attention towards destitute women and senior citizens during the week.

A Seva Mela would be organised at Valluvar Kottam on September 26 and 27, during which over 50 NGOs will put up stalls to propagate their causes. "About food stalls from many small restaurants will also be part of the Mela," explained Nina Reddy, executive director, Savera Hotels.

An innovative attempt, wherein 10 children from Arunvoyal village will train 20 kids from neighbouring villages to start children's parliament in those villages, is also on the cards this year.

Members of SHGs will also be doing their bit for the Joy of Giving week with 15,000 women slated to contribute one kg each of oil, dhal or sugar for the same.

Those interested in participating in the Joy of Giving week can intimate the same at aarti@joyofgivingweek.org mailto:aarti@joyofgivingweek.org .