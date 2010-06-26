Pale-skinned, dark-haired and groomed to perfection, Rajiv Menon welcomed me into his large, brightly-lit RA Puram office which was completely void of any clutter and subtly decorated with simple old-fashioned wooden furniture.

He offered tea, which he informed was specially blended and obtained from The Nilgiris and as we sat and started to discuss his current projects, my photographer arrived to take his photo. This was when I unexpectedly got to see the director/cinematographer at work.

“What lens are you using? Have you considered using this type? I think the lighting would be better here not there. How about I sit here? How about you take the photo from there? Should I change the colour of my shirt? Can I get you a thermocol filter?”

After twenty minutes of witnessing The New Indian Express staff photographer being put through his passes I could easily see that Rajiv Menon was an utter perfectionist and also understood that this is the reason for his success behind the camera.

“My father passed away when I was fourteen and I guess his memory has stemmed a sense of independence in both my mother and me,” he reflects. “My mother let me do what I wanted. She encouraged me to pursue my dreams and didn’t try to pressure me into making decisions about my life.

“Her advice to me has always been that you only live once and that I should never come back to her and say that I wasted my life for the sake of my family. She let me do what I wanted and I am eternally grateful to her. I guess that’s why she is so much a part of my life today and why she is still my business partner.”

Rajiv Menon’s father was a Naval officer and along with his mother, playback singer Kalyani Menon, they travelled and lived in different parts of India. He fondly recalls early-life in the Naval flats where everyone was equal and there was a sense of common purpose and an intense sense of bonding between friends.

“We came across many influences from different types of people growing up,” he recalls. “I was a national quiz champion and I was exposed to wonderful things such as Vivaldi and The Gregorian Chants. In-fact, one of my favourite operas is The Barber Of Seville which was also one of the main influences for my movie Minsara Kanaval,” he says.

“Another thing my mother and I learnt from my father’s death is to live every moment well and also to look after yourself. For me it’s really important that I walk everyday rather than party everyday,” he laughs.