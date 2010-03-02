CHENNAI: The sand lorry owners association on Monday expressed fear that the inauguration of the new Assembly complex could be delayed following a high court order prohibiting the use of machines to dig and load sand.

A High Court order on February 24 had prohibited private sand lorries from using boklynes (machine used for loading sand) based on a complaint that usage of machines have resulted in loss of water. The high court has also advised the sand lorry owners to use manual labourers instead of machines.

Private lorry owners claim that not a single load of sand has been brought into the city by private lorries since Friday. “This may see the cost of sand spiraling out of control in the city due to delay, unavailability and cost of labour,” says Jayaraman, president of the lorry owners association.

“Around 100 loads of sand are required per day for construction work at the new Assembly complex and the Kotturpuram public library alone,” he said.

“Apart from that, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur on an average require 7000 loads of sand per day. With supply being arrested major projects may be delayed, including the new Assembly complex and Kotturpuram public library,” Jayaraman added.