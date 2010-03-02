TESTING TIME: Plus Two students prepare for their exam at Velammal Higher Secondary School in the city on Monday.

CHENNAI: The first day of Class XII State Board examinations went off smoothly for students appearing for Tamil exams. But those who took the French exam found it otherwise.

Overall, a sense of satisfaction prevailed in the air as examinees left the halls. Seeing them happy, parents also heaved a sigh of relief.

About 6.89 lakh students appeared from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the Language Paper I on Monday. In Chennai alone, 48,730 students of 436 higher secondary schools tested their skills at 137 exam centres.

“The 15 marks questions were tough, so were the essays. It was not out of syllabus, but not easy either,” said Shivant from the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School who appeared for French exam.

One of his friends added that the long answer questions were timeconsuming and difficult.

Ruban, who took the Tamil exam and his friends from the same school found the paper very easy and could finish it on time. Tamil teacher Meenakshi Kanappan agreed and said the questions were easy and many students finished before time.

“I am definitely expecting above 90 per cent score,” said Ruban, beaming with confidence.

Meanwhile, four students were caught copying in Villupuram district.

A senior official of the Department of Government Examinations said that so far no decision has been reached on the kind of punishment they should be given.

The exams will be on till March 22.

CBSE EXAMS: The CBSE Class X and XII exams would begin on Wednesday. About 6,113 students are appearing from Tamil Nadu for Class XII and 17,453 for Class X.

From Chennai region, 57,806 students are appearing for Class XII and 1,17,438 for Class X.