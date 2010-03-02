CHENNAI: A 27-year-old software engineer Vijaya Lakshmi committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom in Villivakkam on Monday, allegedly due to dowry harassment.

The police arrested her husband Dinesh Kumar (29), also a software engineer working in a company in Taramani, his parents and brother following a complaint from the victim’s mother Leelavathi.

Leelavathi told the police that Dinesh Kumar, his parents Sampath and Vasanthi, and brother Prem Kumar had been harassing her daughter demanding Rs 1 lakh and a car for the past few months after Vijaya Lakshmi had an abortion.

She said at the time of the marriage, about six months ago, 25 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10,000 were given as dowry to Dinesh Kumar.

“The victim’s family has complained that Dinesh Kumar and his family members didn’t even allow Vijay Lakshmi to visit her brother’s house at Coimbatore recently,’’ S John Sundar, Law and Order Inspector, Rajamangalam police station, said.

The police arrested all the four persons and ordered an RDO enquiry into the incident.