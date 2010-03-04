LIKE most writers I want to bring out a great Indian novel as well.

I have about 20 ideas and 200 characters swirling in my head but I am yet to make sense of it all and get it down on paper. This apparently is the problem with most writers. Engineers on the other hand seem to have no such problem.

They’re whipping out books faster than you can say William Shakespeare.

They take their engineering experiences, their love lives and their social/family lives and attempt to make a potboilers out of it... And mostly it works. Exotic Engineer Entrepreneur is one such venture by Jayanth Gurijala.

His debut novel, Exotic Engineer Entrepreneur, he hopes will be a source of inspiration to entrepreneurs.

For me the book seemed, very Chetan Bhagatesque, not in language or treatment, but the general idea of man in a new city, work problems, girl issues, money, the dream car, and the boss form hell... you get the picture? It’s almost like a male chicklit novel but without the weight issues.

The novel is based on real life incidents, which is again a little a la Bhagat, but then again who hasn’t had girl/guy problems or the evil boss or faced bankruptcy the end of every month? The book is a quick read but not easy as it riddled with punctuation and language errors throughout, which is a huge turn off. Because the punctuations were all over the place I had to reread a couple of sentences till I could finally make sense of it. The storyline is a little predictable but simple.

But the author has ‘fessed up that he has always had problems with grammar and he wrote this book with the help of the faithful Wren and Martin, but next time around an editor might do the trick.

Credit must be given to the author for forging ahead and writing a book and getting it published.

So for all those out there sitting on great ideas and life experiences take out that quill/pen/ typing finger and start writing history.