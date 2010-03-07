CHENNAI: The Chennai police’s move to transfer the Swami Nithyananda video CD case to Karnataka, on noting that a complaint on this claimed the godman’s controversial bedroom scenes were shot in Bangalore, has been viewed as an attempt to wash its hands off the probe.

Legal sources point out that while the FIR against the swami has been filed in Chennai, the investigation will have to be conducted by the Karnataka police. This could “weaken” the case, given that the Karnataka government is run by the “pro-Hindutva” BJP, an expert observed.

“Whether the regime there would oblige to prosecuting the swami is a big question,” he said. Also, since the complainant has taken “refuge” in Chennai, the Karnataka police would have to travel to Tamil Nadu every time to question him. City Police Commissioner T Rajendran, when asked why Lenin had submitted a complaint here, said it was because the onetime devotee claimed to have felt threatened in Bangalore.

But a source close to the swami wondered about its propriety.

Meanwhile in Puducherry swami’s ashram was burnt down on Friday night, two days after it was attacked and stoned. However, his devotees are unfazed by the attack. They are already planning to rebuild it.