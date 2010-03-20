Home Cities Chennai

Tax cuts to woo women, traders

Finance Minister K Anbazhagan announced tax cuts apparently with an eye on the women vote bank.

Published: 20th March 2010 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister K Anbazhagan during the presentation of the State budget.

CHENNAI: Finance Minister K Anbazhagan on Friday announced tax cuts and exemptions for many articles and food items, apparently with an eye on the women vote bank. The announcements will take effect from April 1.

The items that would cost less following the tax cut are: aloe vera products, imported sugar, plates and cups made out of areca palm leaf, palmyra rafters, ice bars used by fishermen, branded coffee powder, sweets and savouries, hand needles, hooks and buttons and ready mix products.

Tax exemption for pepper, cumin seed and aniseed would be extended to the powders of these items. Besides, there would be a levy of purchase tax on the inputs (raw materials).

Exemption would be granted to dealers of aloe vera products whose aggregate annual turnover does not exceed Rs 1 crore in a year. Considering the demand for sugar, imported sugar would be exempt from tax for a year to contain the open market price.

Tax exemption would also be given to fuel manufactured out of municipal solid dry waste, on sale or purchase of zari excluding polyester film yarn and radiant yarn.

Tax rate would be reduced from 12.5 per cent to 4 per cent on branded coffee power (other than instant coffee), paint brush, branded sweets and savouries, knives, scissors and tailoring items, such as hand needles, hooks and buttons, branded ready mix food products.

Following representations from the trading community, a new scheme for settlement of arrears under the Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act and Central Sales Act would be introduced soon.

