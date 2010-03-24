EVENT manager Lakshmi Krishnaswamy and her super successful husband Krishnaswamy celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with close friends and family. This exclusive do, held at the latest shore-side venture Le Waterina saw glamorous gowns by designer Sidney Sladen. Many well wishers partied into the wee hours to music by DJ Kunal who with his ‘English only’ attitude teed off some of the crowd who kept requesting more desi tunes.

Sometimes DJ’s should lose the attitude and do what they are hired to do, especially at a private party. Lakshmi and Krishnaswamy’s daughter Pavithra was the cynosure of all eyes. Erum Ali and Soniya Aggarwal cut a pretty picture while Abbas entertained everybody with his effervescence.