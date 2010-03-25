LONELY ON TOP?

SHHH sources this week have been working overtime, and boy this one is juicy. A leading home décor brand owner from the rustic locales of Punjab apparently is bored with his regular fare (yes, you’re imagining right).

He has been telling his close buddies from the spa industry to find him ‘help’ who will ‘switch positions’, as he finds it ‘lonely on top’. As funny as this sounds, we at Expresso think the man should do some shopping in dangerously-lit areas of the many famed cities of the world, rather than settle for ‘help’ who might be startled at his passive requests!

FASHION WEEK BOUND

CHENNAI’S fashions conscious babes and boys are in Delhi for the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. Tina Malhotra, Rehane, Tina Vincent, Chaitanya Rao, Lata Madhu, Saloni Batra and many more haute and happening gals and guys have packed their Louis Vuittons and have headed North.

KUDOS TO JOSHNA CHINAPPA

THE squash sensation and Chennai’s pride we hear is looking dapper, thanks to her fitness trainer and squash routine. Recently at an awards function, Joshna wowed the crowds with her svelte figure and simplicity.

Dressed in a sexy black number and minimal makeup, the lovely lass sat a few rows behind the stage and made no bones about not being given front row seats either. Her down to earth attitude and effervescence are surely attributed to her parents and her alma mater — Lady Andal.

WANNABE CELEB COUPLE PAY FOR P3

SPOTTED recently at an anniversary party, this recently married couple made a late entrance. Dressed like a ballerina in a black number, the wife walked hand in hand with her dapper husband, who is known for his chocolate boy looks and his latest musical enterprise. Soon as they entered the dimly lit party zone, the sole photographer at the venue (personal photographer of the organiser, borrowed from a magazine) clicked away. Since they had just arrived, they hadn’t figured out that he wasn’t on paparazzi duty. And soon as the photograph was clicked, the couple hurried him to show them the snap. And as they walked away, the hubby slipped money into the photographer’s pocket. A famous actress and designer also witnessed this and giggled. Our Shhh sources reveal that this lad loves his accented wife to constantly be in the glossy tabs of Chennai.

CRUISING THE SHORE-SIDE FOR SIRENS?

COPS on the Marina stretch apprehended a leading businessman, known for his beautiful home and enterprising wife, we hear.

The stretch known for gigolo activity and male prostitution is highly guarded by state police and private guards appointed by the government.

The man in his mid-forties who is spotted at all the major dos in the city apparently drove past five times and had conversations with at least three different men, before being intercepted by the cops. Shhh sources who are friends of the family revealed that the gent is having a tough time explaining to his wife, that he was looking for females, as part of a research project. We at Expresso wonder why a man into electronics and importing technology would want to research sirens?