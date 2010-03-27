CHENNAI: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India in association with the energy, forest and environment departments of the State government appealed to the public to voluntarily switch off their lights for an hour between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday to express their support for efforts towards combating climate change.

Speaking to journalists, chairman, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, C P Singh, State energy secretary P W C Davidar and WWF officials asked people to voluntarily switch off lights and electrical appliances that were not essential for the hour. This campaign, ‘Earth Hour’ will be simultaneously observed in several cities across the world and the initiative would contribute towards the collective efforts of people against climate change.

Expressing support, Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests, Debendranath Sarangi said climate change combat efforts would help nourish the forests of the State.

Tamil Nadu’s forest cover stands at 17.89 per cent besides a tree cover of 4.23 per cent taking the total green cover to 22 per cent. “The Union Government’s mandate is to have at least 33 per cent of forest cover and we hope we will eventually be able to do this through concerted efforts,” he said.