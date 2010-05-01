CHENNAI: Music as we know today has come a far way from the sixties when live performances and real time recording were the standard norms of music production. In fact, in the beginning where the sixties left off, a British trio of brothers who called themselves The BeeGees and a Swedish pop band called ABBA heralded the coming of the age of commercial disco music. At the same time, bands like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Led Zeppelin pioneered a movement called Heavy Metal. A genre divide was born.

Today, everywhere you look — be it the internet, the racks of your favourite music store or even your neighbourhood school band — there is an influx of new material and varied musical experiments. While maintaining its divide with pop, rock and its various subgenres fight against a new entrant into the market — house music. Over the years, technology has become more accessible; thus rendering miles apart from the traditional practices that gave us music which we now refer to as “retro”. But as it turns out, despite the rise of house, dub or new-age trance, Chennai seems to hold on loyally to the classics.

Suchith Suresan, playback singer, whose last release Karikalan from Vettaikkaaran is now ruling the radio charts, explains why he, as a musician, prefers music from the seventies. “Making music was a tougher process back then,” he says. “Musicians had to take the time to learn a song in its entirety before they could record it.

But today, nobody is willing to spend that kind of time to record a song. Of course, technology helps to perfect the music, but the shortcuts that technology allows us also make it hard for musicians to stick to old-school recording practices.” For some, the term retro does not exactly sound right.

For them, music from those times still hold an aura of nostalgia as they have all grown up listening to the hard resonance of metal, or the invasion of the synthesizers. But does it have to do with the fact that we recreate our past listening to these songs, or is it simply because they were better than music that comes out today?