IT is not often that one gets to hear patriotic songs. In fact in most places, it is only on Independence Day and Republic Day that one hears the tunes praising our freedom fighters. But it can be said with pride, that one place where Nattupattru songs are played on other than these occasions happens to be Tamil Nadu.

In the Dakshinamurthy auditorium at PS High School, Mylapore, the ambience was impressively traditional and patriotic. The Balar Chitra Vizha celebrations of the school organised by the Mylapore Trio, Sumukhi Foundation this year was based on Tamil patriotic songs penned by Tamil poet Subramanya Bharathi, who was also a freedom fighter, an iconoclastic reformer and one of the most celebrated poets in India.

Songs rendered by DK Pattammal were also sung.

Young girls in traditional paavadai dhavanis, women in sarees and men in dhotis and kurtas is not a common sight in the cityscape these days.

The stage was decorated the Gandhian way, with a Gandhi statue in the centre and a charkha placed on the side.

The renditions by the performers were songs which, although were not new, became enhanced when they were sung with an introduction given by Revathi Sankkaran, anchor, presenter and classical singer herself.

Sporting a Gandhi cap, she even explained its relevance.

“Ask anybody, why do we sport this Gandhi topi and nobody knows the answer. But when I got to learn the reason, I thought I would share it with everybody out here. Gandhiji did not want to forget the pains and troubles he had gone through when he was in jail.

He wanted to remember that forever so that it also acts as an inspiration to boost the struggle for freedom of our country,” she said.

Popular songs like Vaazhgave, Inda Paarukulle Nalla Naadu, Thayin Mani Kodi Paari filled the ambience with love for mother India. “Gandhiji learnt to read, write and sign his own name in Tamil.

This language is something we should be proud of and strive to promote,” said Revathi Sankkaran.