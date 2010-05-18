In the sultry heat of the Chennai night, the city’s social elite congregated to witness the unveiling of designer Maria – Shiva’s latest collection as well as the exciting inauguration of the Royal Madras Yacht Club’s Centenary Regatta.

As one of only two yacht clubs in India, The RMYC proudly gave away day passes to a few lucky spectators as it announced the exciting itinerary of events to take place in the following days. With some of the latest summer trends on display the fashion wasn’t just confined to the catwalk as the gracious crowd conveyed class and exuded elegance making it a night to remember.