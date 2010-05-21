CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Suburban Police Commissioner and the Kancheepuram District Collector to consider a representation from Subhiksha Trading Services Limited seeking initiation of action against the cops attached to Madipakkam police station and the Sholinganallur Tahsildar for helping a landlord evict the company’s shop on Medawakkam Main Road in Keelkattalai. “This case is a classic example of police and revenue officials interfering in civil matters,’’ Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar observed.

According to Subhiksha, it took on rent the premises belonging to E Riyaz Ahmed for a monthly rent of Rs 9,500 from June 2002. As the company, facing financial crunch, defaulted in paying the rent for months, Ahmed initiated eviction proceedings and by an exparte order dated December 23, 2009, the District Munsif Court in Alandur, ordered the eviction of the company. The court granted two months time for the eviction. However, Ahmed, without waiting for the expiry of the two months period and filing an execution petition before the court, broke open the lock and removed the goods worth about Rs 15 lakh in the first week of January, 2010, with the assistance of the inspector and sub-inspector of Madipakkam police station and the Sholinganallur Tahsildar. The company made a representation on February 4 for action against the cops and the revenue officials, including the local VAO. As there was no action, the company filed the present petition.

Granting the plea, the judge pointed out that the time granted by the civil court expired only on February 23, 2010. Therefore, the cause of action for initiating eviction proceedings would arise by filing an execution petition only after Feb 23, 2010 if the eviction order was not set aside or stayed by the appellate forum. Admittedly, the petitioner was thrown out from the premises on January 9, 2010. The said action of Ahmed, which was carried out with the aid of the cops and the revenue officials, was clearly unauthorised and amounted to interference with the administration of justice, the judge observed and directed the police commissioner and the Kanchi Collector to consider the company’s representation seeking appropriate action against the cops and the Tahsildar in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible.