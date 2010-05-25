CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the managing director and general manager of TN State Transport Corporation, Villupuram Divn-II, Vellore, from proceeding further pursuant to an order dated September 17, 2008, by which the pay scale of a conductor was drastically reduced.

Vacation judge TS Sivagnanam granted the relief while passing interim orders on a writ petition from A Chandran, conductor, seeking to set aside the September 2008 order of the TNSTC GM, reducing his pay scale of Rs. 9,535 to the minimum of Rs. 5,3045 for five years. The charges against the petitioner were that he had pre-determined to make corrections in the entries made with regard to the sale of tickets of various denominations in the invoices and misappropriated the Corporation’s money. The second charge was chat he had obtained the sold tickets from the passengers and resold the same to other passengers.

Advocate RY George Williams submitted that nowhere in the Standing Order was there any indication to reduce the existing basic pay to the minimum of the time scale of pay except a provision in Sec. 25 iv © regarding recovery from the pay to the extent necessary of the value equivalent to the amount of deduction to a lower stage in a time scale.