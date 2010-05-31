Pipes that escaped damage were salvaged with the help of JCB machines. Around 30 per cent of the stock worth Rs 33 lakh was destroyed in the fire.

CHENNAI: Three fire accidents in and around Chennai on Sunday left an 18-year-old girl charred to death in Medavakkam and hundreds of polyethylene pipes used to lay Metrowater and underground drainage connections in the western suburbs completely destroyed at Thirumullaivoyal.

Thick smoke filled the air as the high-density pipes and coils, stored by contractors in a playground belonging to Avadi Municipality at the Indira Nagar-Vaishnavi Nagar junction, melted in the intense heat, the fire possibly caused by a rogue spark from a nearby pile of burning garbage. Six fire tenders from Avadi, Ambattur, Thiruvoor, Poonamalle and Red Hills fire stations, two from Avadi Heavy Vehicles Factory and two from the airport at Meenambakkam, rushed to the spot around 9.30 am. Fifty firefighters fought the flames for more than three hours to drench it into submission. Pipes that escaped damage were salvaged with the help of JCB machines. “Around 30 per cent of the stock worth Rs 33 lakh was destroyed in the fire,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, the body of a girl, A Sathya, was found in one of the three huts that went up in flames at Kalaignar Nagar in Medavakkam around 11.30 am. Pallikaranai police are investigating.

The third fire, caused by an electrical short circuit, was at a dental clinic on Velachery Main Road in Selaiyur.