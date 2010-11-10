Ever felt the desire to deck up your home to make it a comfortable, beautiful haven? Offering the apt interior solutions for Chennai’s art-loving customers was INARCON — Interiors, Architecture and Construction Expo, held recently at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Jointly organised by the Builders Association of India, Southern Centre, The Indian Institute of Architects, Tamil Nadu Chapter and the Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Chennai Chapter, the three-day expo attracted a large number of architects, interior designers, promoters and visitors, who wanted to add that extra touch to their homes. More than 1,500 architects visited the expo.

Said B Swaminathan, President and CEO, Smart Expos, “This is our first expo. Every year we’re planning to conduct the expo with more number of exhibitors.” About 60 exhibitors from all over India displayed their products and the visitors were seen eagerly questioning about the latest granite, ceramic, marbles, bath-tubs, biometric finger identifiers, thematic wall panels and more, even as exhibitors patiently gave demonstrations and explanations.

Shalini Sharma, one of the visitors, said that the expo gave her an insight into the latest trends in interiors.

“I was looking for marbles and I got more information on that. Now, I can ask my builder to use the marble of my choice for my apartment,” she said.