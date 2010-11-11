CHENNAI: The Prisons Department got its own dog squad, with Director General of Police (L&O) Letika Saran handing over 10 pups - out of the sanctioned strength of 18 - to jail officials on Wednesday.

Sources said the Labrador and Alsatian puppies were 50 days old and purchased at a cost of Rs 10,000 each from the Kennel Club of India at Anna Nagar. They would be trained to sniff out explosives, narcotic substances and cellular phones at the nine central prisons in the state.

Two constables would be assigned as trainers to each dog. “The pups will be trained in Coimbatore for a year,” an officer said. “They will later be deployed at the Central prisons in Madurai, Palayamkottai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.”

There are 38 sniffer dog squads, comprising a total of 189 dogs in the State, including those with the Special Task Force in Erode, he added.