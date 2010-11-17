CHENNAI: The mixing of rainwater with liquid waste discharged by some industrial units has affected the everyday routine of residents of Kamaraj Nagar abutting Tiruneermalai Road in Chromepet.

According to the residents, some industrial units close to the Pond’s company junction on GST Road in Chromepet has been letting out liquid waste into the sewage canals. “During monsoon, the liquid waste — which appears to be toxic — is getting mixed up with the rainwater flooding the streets,” said C Panchaksharam, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar. S Sundar said waste discharged by leather units on Tiruneermalai Road added to the trouble. “After even a mild shower, one can see knee-deep water here. Imagine our plight during heavy rains,” he said.

Several others complained that there was no proper outlet to drain the rainwater.

“Sewers in the area were shut in a hasty manner to complete the Pallavaram-Radial Road flyover,” Panchaksharam said. A young woman, pointing to her knee, said wading through the contaminated water had affected her skin. “I have an itching and burning sensation,” she said.

The exposure to industrial discharges has also reportedly damaged the quality of groundwater. Residents have urged local authorities to intervene and end their travails.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the city, the intermittent rains caused traffic congestions, besides leading to inundation in a few areas. The movement of vehicles was affected in several areas, including the Koyambedu junction and stretches of Inner Ring Road near Vadapalani.

The moderate rains are likely to continue on Wednesday, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, S R Ramanan has said.

Speaking to Express, he said most places in north coastal districts, many regions in north interior districts, besides a few locations in southern districts were likely to witness showers on Wednesday.

However, the well-marked low pressure area that lies over south-west Bay of Bengal is unlikely to intensify further.