Give info on unauthorised buildings: HC to CMDA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has given the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) a week's time to furnish details of unauthorised constructions in the city.

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice M Yusuf Eqbal and Justice T S Sivagnanam also directed the Advocate General to give details of inspectors and other authorities under whose supervision such constructions were made.

On September 28, The Bench had directed CMDA to furnish a list of unauthorised constructions in the city on a Public Interest Litigation by one T Solomon.

The petitioner referred to violations in two properties in a street at Choolaimedu area and alleged that the builder was constructing a seven floor building, when permission had been granted for just two and sought a direction to stop it.

The matter was posted to November 30 for further hearing.