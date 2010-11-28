CHENNAI: The ruling DMK affiliated Labour Progressive Front (LPF) may emerge victorious in the elections to trade unions in transport corporations, if the trends of the initial three rounds of counting are any indications. Interestingly, the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP), the trade union wing of main opposition AIADMK was in the third position, behind the CITU.

At the end of the third round, LPF bagged 23, 795 votes, followed by CITU with 6526 and ATP garnering 4615 votes. ATP has been pushed to the third place, despite the support of eight trade unions, including the ones backed by MDMK and DMDK. Also, ATP promised to work for getting Government employee status for transport corporation employees.

LPF dominated the elections right from the first round of counting, which was being held at MTC Drivers’ Training Institute at Chromepet near Chennai. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the counting centre for a while, after votes in a ballot box were found to be stuffed in a suspicious manner.

A total of 13 trade unions fought feverishly to emerge victorious as the winner would be the sole bargaining agent to represent the workers on various issues including wage revisions with the management for the next three years.