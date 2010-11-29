CHENNAI: Citing cross-subsidy and the resultant surcharges as important issues under the Electricity Act 2003, Altamas Kabir, Supreme Court judge,, on Sunday said consumers expected a reduction in both as contemplated under the Central legislation.

In his presidential address at the all India conference of chairpersons of Central and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions, Justice Kabir said cross subsidy saddled consumers with certain surcharges.

“Today, as a consumer I find certain amount of surcharges in the bill because of cross subsidy somewhere else,” he pointed out. One of the objectives of the Act was to reduce both the subsidy and the resultant surcharge.

“This is what I as a common man and as a consumer of power want.” Stressing on the importance of conserving energy, he wanted the regulatory authorities to go into the issue of transmission losses while deliberating upon fixation of tariff. Lauding the 2003 legislation for introducing competitiveness besides features like hassle-free power generation, trading and sale of electricity, he said wind-generated electricity was yet to realise its full potential.

Chairperson, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, Justice M Karpaga Vinayagam, urged the State authorities to initiate quick measures to halt theft of power and stressed on the need for better awareness among the people on the energy conservation. Stating that protection of consumer interests was important, he added that it should be done without undermining the power utilities.

Chairman, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Pramod Deo, said most States faced the problem of electricity shortage. “In such cases, we find that electricity distribution is not done under equitable manner and discrimination could be found in load shedding,” he said, adding cross-subsidy should be reduced except for very poor sections as part of improvement measures.