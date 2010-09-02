CHENNAI: The Lok Adalat conducted by the Madras High Court Legal Services Committee in Chennai has passed an award of Rs 46.36 lakh to the wife and three children of an employee of a foreign ship, who died in harness.

Ramaiah Murugaiah joined duty as a cook on board the motor vessel (MV) Siam Sapphire, owned by Siam Jewels Marine Limited, Bahamas, represented by its managers, Pioneer Marine Services Limited in Mylapore, on October 4, 2009.

Within three months, he died of cardiac arrest on board the vessel on December 29, 2009. His wife M Sethu claimed a compensation of US $ 60,000 and her minor children M Ranjitha, M Ranjit and M Rachana, US $ 15,000 each.

They moved the Lok Adalat, as the ship owners had not paid the compensation as required under the rules specified in International Bargaining Forum (IBF) as accepted by the International Maritime Employees Committee (IMEC). The ship owners, however, agreed to abide by the rules and regulations before the Adalat.

It was stated that Rs. 3.19 lakh had already been deposited with the Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Tiruchi Region under the Workmen Compensation Act. It was also stated that a part of the compensation had been paid to the complainants.

Therefore, Sethu approached the Lok Adalat for the balance compensation amount of Rs 46.36 lakh, which was agreed to by the ship owners.

The Adalat, consisting of its chairman Justice NV Balasubramanian (retired) and RG Ramaiah and T Thirupurasundari, members, passed the necessary decree on August 20.