Home Cities Chennai

Look-alike of Amitabh Bachchan

CHENNAI: I was told that he shares an uncanny resemblance to the \'Shehanshah of Bollywood\', Amitabh Bachchan. But sceptic that I am, I decided to see for myself. As I entered the house, I saw

Published: 06th September 2010 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

6sep_yar

Vishwanathan. EPS

CHENNAI: I was told that he shares an uncanny resemblance to the 'Shehanshah of Bollywood', Amitabh Bachchan. But sceptic that I am, I decided to see for myself. As I entered the house, I saw a man, sporting that salt and pepper French beard, hair parted slightly away from centre and donning those rectangular-rimmed glasses. Only when he rose from his seat to shake my hand did I realise that he was not Big B.

It was on a train journey that he was first discovered. “I was travelling from Delhi to Chennai 13 years ago, when a young girl asked me ‘Neenga Amitabh Bachchan aa?’ (Are you Amitabh Bachchan?) I never took the comment seriously,” says Vishwanathan. “During another train journey from Mumbai to Delhi, a group of cinematographers and photographers asked me to give up work and come to Bollywood,” says the 65-year-old who recently retired from a private firm.

A newspaper in Delhi conducted an opinion poll on look-a likes of famous Bollywood artistes. No points for guessing who won the best look-alike of Amitabh. Vishwanathan has even done a fashion parade and shaken a leg to Shava Shava.

So has he ever thought of getting into movies? “I have always been passionate about acting. After retirement, I did take up a couple of auditions. The first and second rounds are usually a cakewalk. However the ‘Madrasi’ Hindi creates problems during script reading in the final round,” he says.&nbsp; Why doesn’t he come down South then? “That is why I am here now,” he answers with a smile.

Has he met his look-alike yet? “I am young. I still have time to meet Amitji,” he says. As the interaction comes to a close, an advertisement featuring the Big B comes on screen. “Hamara boss aa gaya dekho (Our boss is here),” says Nathan and waves me goodbye.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp