Look-alike of Amitabh Bachchan

CHENNAI: I was told that he shares an uncanny resemblance to the 'Shehanshah of Bollywood', Amitabh Bachchan. But sceptic that I am, I decided to see for myself. As I entered the house, I saw a man, sporting that salt and pepper French beard, hair parted slightly away from centre and donning those rectangular-rimmed glasses. Only when he rose from his seat to shake my hand did I realise that he was not Big B.

It was on a train journey that he was first discovered. “I was travelling from Delhi to Chennai 13 years ago, when a young girl asked me ‘Neenga Amitabh Bachchan aa?’ (Are you Amitabh Bachchan?) I never took the comment seriously,” says Vishwanathan. “During another train journey from Mumbai to Delhi, a group of cinematographers and photographers asked me to give up work and come to Bollywood,” says the 65-year-old who recently retired from a private firm.

A newspaper in Delhi conducted an opinion poll on look-a likes of famous Bollywood artistes. No points for guessing who won the best look-alike of Amitabh. Vishwanathan has even done a fashion parade and shaken a leg to Shava Shava.

So has he ever thought of getting into movies? “I have always been passionate about acting. After retirement, I did take up a couple of auditions. The first and second rounds are usually a cakewalk. However the ‘Madrasi’ Hindi creates problems during script reading in the final round,” he says. Why doesn’t he come down South then? “That is why I am here now,” he answers with a smile.

Has he met his look-alike yet? “I am young. I still have time to meet Amitji,” he says. As the interaction comes to a close, an advertisement featuring the Big B comes on screen. “Hamara boss aa gaya dekho (Our boss is here),” says Nathan and waves me goodbye.