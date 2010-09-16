Chief Qazi of Government Mufti Salahuddin handing over a note on Ramzan to HC judge G M Akbar Ali (third from right) at an Eid Milan Party in Chennai.

CHENNAI: With a view to promote inter-communal harmony and commemorate the festival of Ramzan, the Committee of Hosts organised an Eid Milan Party here on Wednesday.

Madras High Court Judge G M Akbar Ali,was the chief guest. Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vadivel Krishnamurthy, Chief Qazi of the Government Mufti Salahuddin Mohammed Ayoob and Bishop Ezra Sargunam were among those who attended the Eid Milan Party.

Welcoming the guests, convenor of Committee of Hosts S K Khadri explained that the organisers have been hosting the party every year since 1978 for non-Muslim brethren.

Judge Akbar Ali said, “Fasting during the Ramzan month strengthens spirituality among Muslims.”