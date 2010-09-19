CHENNAI: Striking a favourable note with the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Army Chief General V K Singh said on Saturday that the statute “is an enabling provision” and that it “is not arbitrary”.

“The Supreme Court has very clearly held that the provisions of the AFSPA are not arbitrary. Nor are they against the Constitution of India,” he noted, responding to a question if the controversial Act, now being sought to be withdrawn in parts of the strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir, was violating human rights laws.

The Army chief was talking to reporters after the pipping ceremony at the Officers’ Training Academy.

Singh initially said he did not want to comment on the issue as it was under deliberation with the government, but later pointed out the Act was under deliberation with the government. “Everybody has a different opinion about it. I think our leadership is considering all aspects and will take a correct decision on what is to be done about it.”

Asked about infiltration from across the border, he said the attempts to sneak in had gone up in the last two months, which almost overlaps with the time of the start of the latest agitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s not because of tension. It is a coincidence that there have been more infiltration attempts. There can be a linkage, some method in Pakistan trying to exploit the situation in Kashmir,” he said and added the Army has been closely watching the situation.

“Overall, there has been a decrease in violence.But the number of terrorists killed have increased and we are watching the situation very carefully.”

On the reports of the presence of China’s People’s Liberation Army’s presence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Army chief said it did not cause concern at the moment as its presence is more of a recce for various infrastructure projects in the area.

“We are watching it. If it becomes a matter of concern, then we will have to go back to the government for action required to be taken,” he said.