CHENNAI: Member of the transgender community and founder of the The Sahodari Foundation, an organisation championing the cause of transgenders, Kalki will represent the country at the International Visitors Leadership Program to be held in October in the United States. She has been selected from among 200 other nominees from India for the event based on her contribution to Human Rights Advocacy.

At a press meet organised on Thursday, Kalki claimed that she was the first transgender delegate to be sent from India, perhaps even Asia, for this programme. Kalki’s name was recommended for the programme by the US Consulate in Chennai.During the programme, Kalki would make a presentation sharing her experience as a human rights activist in India.