CHENNAI: Elections to the syndicate, senate and standing committee of the academic council will be held on Saturday at Madras University, owing to vacancies created by members who completed their stipulated three year terms.

The academic council, that consists of over 189 members, advises the university and its affiliating colleges on matters of academic interest on which it is binding. The Association of University Teachers and the TNGCTA along with the Tamil Nadu Principals Association have fielded candidates together for the vacancies while independent teachers who did not agree with the association have furnished their own names for the vacancies.

Elections are being held for four vacancies in the syndicate from the academic council, 10 from the academic council to the senate and 2 to the standing committee from the academic council.

"We fielded candidates together to be able to ensure maximum votes for a choice which everyone approves as being accountable and responsible in the administration of the university. An inhouse vote amongst the association which has a unit in about 23 colleges in the city was taken for the same. Out of the 189 members in the academic council, we are expecting over 100 votes for the candidates we have jointly selected as our representative," a member of AUT said.