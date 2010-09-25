CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Friday took over about 136 grounds of OSR (open space reservation) land worth Rs 300 crore in its Adyar Zone (Z10) alone.

Speaking to reporters after kickstarting the drive to reclaim OSR land, Mayor M Subramanian said, "The civic body on Friday started reclaiming about 136 grounds of OSR land scattered in 26 different locations across the Adyar Zone, and all the lands would be converted into parks or play grounds depending on their size."

As per the city's developmental rules, property developers are mandated to hand over the OSR land to the Corporation, which, in turn, will develop the space either as a park or a playground.

At MRC Nagar, the civic body used its heavy machinery to reclaim OSR land from six different developers and put up a banner saying the land belongs to the Corporation.

The list of developers from where the civic body reclaimed OSR land on Friday included Ascendas IT Park (65,980 sqft), World Bank (15,871 sqft), TICEL Bio Park Limited (21,778 sqft), Marriot Hotel (25,020 sqft), Leela Hotel (27,630 sqft), Image Auditorium (14,367 sqft), CeeDeeYes Regal Palm (29,920 sqft) and Surendra IT Park (2,675 sqft).

With Friday's drive, the civic body has reclaimed about 236 grounds of OSR land worth around `500 crore in the last three weeks.