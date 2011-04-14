Sahitya Jagannathan believes that writing helps her to find answers.

Understanding of god

God to me is the very force that drives our existence. He can be deified to satisfy some and analysed scientifically to suit others. He is the energy that makes everything run. He aids me in figuring myself out.

Spiritual experience

I consider myself more spiritual than religious. To me, religion is a path to god, a way of life. Spiritual experiences to me can be entering a temple or a Buddhist monastery, and feeling the calm wash over me.

Spiritual practice

To me, writing is both cathartic and a spiritual practice. I seek spirituality to receive answers, and writing is a tool in finding those answers. These answers can’t come from anybody else. It is an experience or an opinion that comes from within.

Pilgrimage spots

A site of pilgrimage is a place where I can feel a bond, a vibe or energy seeking out to me. I feel it is more in the temples of lower Tirupathi than in the famed Lord Balaji temple.

So, a pilgrimage site is any place that has the energy to attract me. I visit the ashram in Pondicherry, the Isha Dhyana linga in Coimbatore, and recently visited the Tibetan monastery near Coorg.

Meditation and awakening

Awakening is something I’m still in the process of defining. To some, meditation leads to awakening, and to others, it may not.

It is only on rare occasions that I have been able to meditate properly and push away distractions.

I hope that rarity becomes a common occurrence. Meditation is pure focus on one thing that you seek, but it takes a lot of mental strength to be able to do that.

(Sahitya Jagannathan is a Chennai-based model)