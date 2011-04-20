Woman cop approaches Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court seeking direction to the DGP to implement the 1997 orders of the Supreme Court, which ordered constitution of committees to enquire into complaints of sexual harassment of women cops by higher officers, at the levels of thana, sub-divisional, district, range and chief police offices in the State.

In her PIL petition, S K Valli of Periyar Nagar submitted that ever since she was posted as a constable in the All Women Police Station in Erode in 2004, she was tormented by various police personnel and officials and subjected to immense sexual harassment and faced adverse consequences on account of her resistance to yield to sexual advances.

She also alleged that the women in police force had become ‘sexual toys’ of male police personnel regardless of ranks and the women manning AWPSs had become the ‘free-bordello’ for male officers. Her complaints to various higher ups, including DGP Letika Saran, did not yield any result.