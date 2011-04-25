SOULFUL SILENCE: Devotees paying tributes to Sathya Sai Baba at Sundaram, his abode in the city, on Sunday

CHENNAI: It has been more than four years since Shri Sathya Sai Baba paid a visit to his Chennai abode, Sundaram, and he never again will. Yet, to his die-hard devotees at Sundaram, news of his death did not interfere with their prayers for his good health.

Pre-planned Sairam Mahamrityunjay Homam to prevent untimely death of their spiritual leader and day-long Akhanda Bhajans for Sathya Sai Baba’s health were held as per schedule on Sunday on the premises, despite the announcement of his death.

“Death is only for humans, not for gods. Sathya Sai Baba’s soul has only moved out of his body but he will resurrect in a few days,” confidently stated Rajan, service coordinator at Sundaram, as he worked with his team to coordinate and manage a crowd of more than 6,000 devotees on Sunday.

A Mahamrityunjay Homan was held in front of the Shiva temple on the premises from 6 am to 9.30 am for Sai Baba’s health, despite news of his end reaching his devotees midway into the homam.

“The Sri Sathya Sai Trust members in Chennai went ahead with the homam because, to his devotees, he is always alive,” said volunteer Saiganesh, who runs a pre-press agency in the city.

Akhanda Bhajans , similarly, which began on Saturday evening, were held in full swing till Sunday evening, as a huge number of fans chanted Sairam’s songs even as they frequently burst into tears. Volunteers too sported a stoic look, though nearly all of them had moist eyes through the day.

A young devotee in his thirties not willing to be named had attended the bhajan with his wife and four-month-old child. Instead of expressing difficulty in handling an infant in the temple during the bhajan, he rued that he did not have the opportunity to visit Puttaparthi.

The crowd was an eclectic mix of senior citizens and youngsters, even primary school students, who chanted songs in praise of their spiritual leader.

Spotted in the crowds was a middle-aged devotee, who tried hard to find his way in as one of his eyes was bandaged, following a recent surgery.

There was another elderly devotee, who had insisted on sitting and participating in the Akhanda Bhajans , despite a fractured right foot.

The news of his end was also another occasion for his ardent devotees to propagate his motto of Love All, Serve All, as a mass annadhaanam was held on Sunday.