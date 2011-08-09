CHENNAI: Expediting her efforts to see a litter-free State capital very soon, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday set a three-month deadline for cleaning up the entire Chennai and its suburban areas.

Making a suo motu statement in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said a ‘Mass Cleaning Programme’ would be implemented to remove garbage and waste water stagnated in residential areas in Chennai and its sub-urban areas.

The cleaning programme will be completed within three months, she said. She also mentioned that as a permanent solution to this problem, a comprehensive solid waste management programme would be implemented, as announced in the revised budget for the year 2011-12.

The CM’s announcement follows her aerial survey of the city on August 5. During her visit, she inspected the dump yards at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. Besides, she also saw huge quantum of garbage being stagnated in various parts of the city. Apart from this, she also witnessed the unhygienic situation prevailing in many parts of the city where rain water and sewage water stagnated in many residential areas.

The CM recalled that the AIADMK government had promised to initiate special steps to safeguard the environment and to clean up rural as well as urban areas. Further, in the revised budget, it has been said that the government would prepare a comprehensive project for solid waste management in Chennai and its suburban areas and avail of carbon credits. A budgetary allocation of `5 crore to launch a state-wide awareness on the use of plastic and its proper disposal had been made. A government release had stated that the Chief Minister undertook the aerial survey in this connection.

Similarly, a comprehensive project for waste water management to improve and integrate the sewerage system in Chennai and its suburban areas; complete treatment and recycling of wastes and to prevent the entry of sewage water into the city’s river system and beautification of the river embankments will be prepared for its implementation. This would facilitate an integrated management of waste water, besides protecting the city river system from pollution.

Finance Minister O Panneerselvam said that the government would launch two special programmes — the Chennai Mega City Development Mission for the capital and its suburban areas and the Integrated Urban Development Mission for all other Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats — to supplement the available funds under various schemes.

While `500 crore had been provided for Chennai Mega City Development Mission, `750 crore was allocated for the Integrated Urban Development Mission.