CHENNAI: Reacting strongly to the Express story on SC/ST hostels published about two months ago, an ex-inmate of M C Raja SC/ST Hostel on Wednesday ‘clarified’ that the inmates were not rowdy elements and organised agitations only for securing their basic human rights.

At a public hearing on ‘Discrimination and violation of human rights standards in Government (Adi-Dravidar Welfare) hostels for college students in TN’ here, Pichaipillai, an ex-inmate said, “Though a newspaper portrayed inmates staying at these hostels were rowdy elements, the agitations that happened that time were only for our basic rights.”

Appealing to journalists present, he said, “We seek minimum facilities from the government which sits idle on crores of funds meant for us.”

Venting his anger against the government, S M Madankumar, an inmate of Royapuram PG Hostel, said, “Just like how Lankan refugees at the Chengalpet Camp, we were also forced to live like those camp inmates.”

While most of them complained about the government machinery for failing to utilise funds meant for SC/ST people under Special Component Plan fund, an ex-inmate from Nandanam hostel held students also be responsible for not seeking their rights in proper way.