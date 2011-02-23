CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested a money-lender of Arumbakkam for confiscating property worth Rs one crore of a resident of Perambur for not paying back a loan amount.

According to police, Sridhar, 55, a co-operative bank employee, had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Chelladurai, 53, to start a business.

Sridhar incurred a loss, and could not pay back the amount on the due date. At this, Chelladurai confiscated Sridhar’s house worth about Rs one crore.

Sridhar filed a complaint, based on which police arrested Chelladurai and remanded him in judicial custody.