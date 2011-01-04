CHENNAI: Meaning of God

God is the jeevan of life. He is Sarva vyapi. We are equipped to take decisions using our intellect and by applying acquired wisdom. We have vast potential, but because of our ignorance of Self, this potential remains largely untapped. I staunchly believe that prayer is when you speak to God and mediation is when you listen to God.

Spiritual experience

One should have a good guru to experience a fee land spiritual journey. I feel I am spiritually blessed. I am an ardent devotee of Kanchi Maha Periyava. My uncle, Pradosham Venkatraman nurtures me spiritually. Guru bhakthi is essential to attain mukthi. We can grow spiritually only if we see the guru as the manifestation of God. Self-realisation is not possible for anyone without the blessings of a guru. We should disclose everything to our guru and hold back no secret from him. Only then can we have spiritual growth.

Spiritual practices

A person’s state of mind determines his or her spiritual beliefs. It is a tool that strengthens the thinking process. Spiritual practices purify the spiritual path. I am devoted to music, which is my profession. I think having Rudraksha emits a positive energy, which keeps our minds at a steady pace. Smearing vibudhi on one’s forehead is good and stabilizes mental fitness.

Spiritual beliefs

While the ultimate result of any truly spiritual path is the negation of the individual ego-self, one cannot begin on one’s own personal path of spiritual realisation unless one establishes his/her individuality.

Pilgrimage sites

I have always had a high reverence for Kailash and Tiruvannamalai. I love visiting Kanchipuram.

Meditation and awakening

Most of our problems are caused by volatile emotions. They agitate our minds and make them slushy. We have to learn to exercise control over emotions through meditation. We have to wait patiently for the agitated mind to settle down in order to attain bliss.

(Mahesh Vinayakram is a classical musician)