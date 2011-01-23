CHENNAI: Madras University Vice-Chancellor G Thiruvasagam is a man with a mission, whether his ideas turn out well or not. Last year, he sent students on book hunt for the Peraringar Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram. The collection was impressive with 10 lakh books received, but 50 per cent of it was found unusable.

Now, he is all set to embark on a new mission -- for himself and 2.5 lakh students in affiliated colleges of the university located in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts -- on January 26. His latest idea is all about selling handloom products to support handloom weavers.

With a target of selling products worth Rs 5 crore, Thiruvasagam’s ‘Kaithharikku kai kudupom’ project will mean colleges setting targets for students to sell handloom products for a particular amount.

For instance, all faculty members were mandatorily asked to pay Rs 3,000 and students Rs 300 to buy handloom products. In another college, students were made to set up stalls and sell the products. Thiruvasagam claims products worth Rs 2 crore have been sold so far.

Taking this initiative one step further, Thiruvasagam announced on Saturday that he along with students would go on a door-to- door drive to prevail upon people to buy these products.

“This is a social minded scheme intended to support the weavers. The main objective is to provide the youth with an opportunity to understand the hardship of fellow countrymen,” he said.

Students who sell highest would get free postgraduate seats in the university, while the top 10 colleges selling maximum products would be recognised. “I have set a target of Rs 1 lakh for myself. My area of work will be in Kotturpuram,” Thiruvasagam added.

He, however, shrugged off the concern that students were being forced to shell out money in their bid to sell handloom items.

“I have not compelled anyone, not even the colleges. All colleges want to get 100 per cent results in academics and to achieve that they put students under pressure. This initiative should be considered on the same lines,” the Vice-Chancellor further added.