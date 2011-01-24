CHENNAI: The Chennai Airport is all set to commission a surface movement radar that will help controllers monitor and control aircraft on ground in a more efficient way, thus reducing the rick of accidents.

Regional Executive Director of Southern Region D Devraj said that the flight acceptance test for implementing the new system was complete.

They are now waiting for official formalities and approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), he added.

“Trial operations will commence in ten days and the new system will be in vogue in February,” he said. Using the Advanced Surface Movement Guidance And Control System (ASMGCS), all aircraft on ground at the city airport can now be tracked from a controller’s console.

As a senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) official explained, “Earlier, a controller had to depend on his visual abilities to sight the aircraft from the tower or use binoculars, before guiding it on or off the runway or taxiway until it came to a halt. Now with the radar showing the aircraft blip on his console, he will have the entire picture of the airport’s operations area that will help him guide it better.” ASMGCS will help in better aircraft surveillance and movement on ground. In the recent past, Chennai witnessed at least three incidents of runway incursions, where a landing flight captain complained of sighting another aircraft too close on the runway perimeter or a landing aircraft that was asked to go around when an aircraft taking off, came too close on the runway point. According to Devraj, “Such ambiguities can henceforth be avoided as the controller will now have an exact estimate of the aircraft’s position. Intrusions and collisions can be eliminated.”

Collisions between operational vehicles at the airport and aircraft can also be avoided, thanks to the ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) that are fitted on on-ground vehicles to reflect its position on the controller’s console. Runway inspection vehicles and fire vehicles also fall under this category.

The ATC official further explained, “Earlier, for every aircraft movement, there used to be a communication with the pilot. We had to keep checking with him on his exact position on the runway or the taxiway, before guiding him further. Now, that communication can be avoided.” The system is important, given the fact that Chennai Airport is seeing an aircraft land or depart every two minutes, calling for more accurate guidance. “The system will also throw up alert messages when two aircraft come too close to each other on the ground,” the official added.