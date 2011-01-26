CHENNAI: A city cop has found a coveted place in the list of Republic Day-2011 national honours for police personnel for meritorious service.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Thoraipakkam Range) K N Murali has been

awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 2011. A B Com graduate from Voorhees College in Vellore, ACP Murali joined the State police department in 1979 as sub-inspector.

The top honour comes for Assistant Commissioner of Police Murali in recognition of 31 years of service in the state police department. He will receive the medal at the Police Medal Parade.