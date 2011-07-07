CHENNAI: Silk Fab, an exhibition and sale of a huge range of silk sarees and fabric, was inaugurated here on Wednesday at Valluvar Kottam.

The expo will be on till July 19 between 10.30 am and 8 pm. It is being organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation with a mission to support the development of the handloom sector and to provide the necessary marketing support in various metros every year.

At least 16 state handloom bodies are participating, along with other handloom weaver societies, in the expo. Buyers have a wide choice as Gadwal, Mooga, Tassar, Kantha, Patola, Madhubahni, Gathjora, Kasauti, Chanderi, Kosa, Masheshwari, Chanderi and Kanjivaram, practically from every corner of the country, would be up for grabs.

What more, each of the total 148 stalls would be offering a discount of five per cent to 20 per cent.

S Malik, Chief Manager-Commercial, National Handloom Development Corporation, is confident that this year, the sales will double compared to last year.