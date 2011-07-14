CHENNAI: Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, N Subramanian has assured more facilities to SC/ST students who are aspiring to undergo film-related training at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under TAHDCO sponsorship.

Distributing certificates to the students who have completed one month of film-oriented training programmes, Subramanian said the government was committed to the welfare of SCs/STs.

Responding to students’ request to extend the duration of the training programmes, the minister said the duration would be extended to three months.

The minister promised the students that Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) would soon provide food and accommodation as well. He advised students to make use of the training and to evolve into good filmmakers. He watched a short film made by the students and felicitated them.

The NFDC is training SC, ST and converted Christian students in cinematography, editing , multimedia, photography, audio engineering and video subtitling. All programme costs are borne by TAHDCO. Every month a fresh batch of students is trained by experts from the film industry. The minimum qualification to join the programme is a pass in Class 10. The first batch for this academic year comprised 43 students.

The minister inspected all the facilities and equipment at NFDC. The NFDC has assured the minister that it would help all the students get a job.