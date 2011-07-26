Understanding of god

I firmly believe in the fact that all gods are one to me, one god is all to me. I don’t like to discriminate when it comes to god.

Spiritual belief

Everyday is a gift. I begin my day by offering prayers to god. I thank him for everything that he has given me. I feel blessed. I don’t ask god for anything and am happy with what he has given me.

Spiritual practices

My spiritual practices include prayers and my prayers alone. There is nothing else in the world that provides me with so much peace.

Spiritual experiences

My Visa was rejected when I was going to represent Asia at a world cocktail championship at Spain. I prayed a lot, hoping for my Visa to get approved, and finally my Visa was accepted. I think god has helped me when I really needed him to. This is the only spiritual experience I have had, and I consider it special.

Meditation and awakening

I haven’t tried meditation or anything of that sort. I strongly believe in my prayers.

Pilgrimage sites

My favourite pilgrimage site happens to be Tirupathi. Also, if I get an opportunity, I would want to visit the Vatican City, I’ve always been fascinated by that place.

(P Harinath is a bar manager at Raintree, Anna Salai and has represented Asia in the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition)