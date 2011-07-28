CHENNAI: Unable to fill the management quota, private colleges - especially the new ones started this year, are handing over more seats to Anna University under its common admission system.

The number of seats surrendered to Anna University crossed the 10,000 mark earlier this week primarily driven by fear that more seats could go vacant this year. Anna University Vice Chancellor Mannar Jawahar has estimated close to 25,000 seats to go vacant this academic year.

According to University sources, new self financing colleges surrendered almost 100 per cent of their seats in certain categories as they did not find time to advertise. Categories like Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering which have lower preference among students are being surrendered fully to Anna University by these colleges. Further, experts feel the High Court’s order to rank colleges could have triggered the sudden surrender of extra seats.

AICTE this academic year approved 29 new engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, which further increased the number of seats available.

English Medium Students Choose Tamil

In what has come as a major encouragement for expanding engineering courses in Tamil medium, more than 30 students who attended school with English as medium of instruction have chosen to study engineering in Tamil.

Till Monday, out of the 67 students who opted for Mechanical Engineering in Tamil, 21 were from English medium schools. And 13 out of 69 students in Civil Engineering in Tamil Medium have English medium background. Counselling authorities expect the number to be significant.

Experts feel that since Tamil medium courses are offered within the University, the brand value could have driven them to opt for it.