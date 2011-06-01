CHENNAI: The Contin­uous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system followed by CBSE schools this year brought good news to class X students in Chennai regi­on, as it boosted the number of high achievers. School managements, though, found the­mselves in a piqu­ant situ­ati­on: there aren’t enough seats in class XI to accommodate all toppers.

The Class X results were announced on Tuesday.

As per the grading system, any student scoring between 91-100 gets the A1 grade and becomes a 10-pointer. Scores between 81-90 fetch an A2 grade or 9 points; 71-80, B1 or 8 points; 61-70, B2 or 7 points; 51-60, C1 or 6 points; 41-50, C2 or 5 points and 33-40, D or 4 points. D is the qualifying grade, and those scoring between 21-32—E1 and 20 and below—E2 will be required to improve their performance.

The results turned out a bloom of toppers in many schools. For instance, SBOA school has 142 ten-pointers out of 687 students who appeared for Class X exams. Of the total, 132 opted for the school-based exams, while the rest chose the Boards.

Radhika Unni, Vice-Prin­ci­pal, SBOA school, Anna Nagar, says “Th­ere are 142 high achievers and only 300 seats for Class XI. There are over 200 nine-pointers and numerous eight-pointers. What happens to them? We might not be able to admit students from other schools, as we are in a difficu­lt position to admit our own.”

Same is the case with DAV Gopalapuram, which produc­ed over 100 ten-pointers.

P C Selvarani, Principal of SBOA, adds, “We never expe­cted the results to be so good. Now, we have to decide what next. The cut-off for admissions to CBSE sch­ools is going to shoot up with so many top rankers.”